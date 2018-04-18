Home Indiana Victims Identified In Knox County Double Shooting April 18th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

The victims in a deadly Knox County double shooting have been identified. Indiana State Police say the man is 63-year-old Roger Darrough is being treated for serious injuries at Deaconess in Evansville.

Police say the woman found dead inside the home was 56-year-old Sharon Patton.

Last night, ISP and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in the 3300 block of East Cardinal Road in Oaktown after a family member asked them to check the welfare of the residents.

Darrough was found injured in the attached garage. Patton was found dead inside the home.

Detectives do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting. Darrough and Patton both lived at the home together.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

