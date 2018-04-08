Home Kentucky Victims Identified In Kentucky Chopper Crash April 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Two victims were identified in relation to the chopper crash in Fort Campbell, Kentucky that happened Friday. The victims identified wee 37 year old Chief Warrant Officer Ryan Connolly and 28 year old Warrant Officer James Casadona. Both of the soliders were in training at the time of the crash. Reports indicated the investigation into the cause of the accident is still under investigation. There have been a series of accidents involving military aircraft in the past few days. These accidents have claimed seven

