Victims Identified in SideTrack Tavern Shooting

Evansville police are continuing their investigation of the Sunday morning shooting that injured five people outside the SideTrack Tavern.
Police have arrested 32-year-old Joh Perteet shortly after the shootings. Perteet has been charged with five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The victims in the shooting have been identified and are expected to survive.
- Antonia McReynolds, 37
- Binnie Bryant, 29
- Howard Phipps, 30
- Jennifer Lewis, 28
- Adasha Dejarnett, 28
Stay with 44News for updates on this investigation.