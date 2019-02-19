Victims Identified in SideTrack Tavern Shooting

Evansville police are continuing their investigation of the Sunday morning shooting that injured five people outside the SideTrack Tavern.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Joh Perteet shortly after the shootings. Perteet has been charged with five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victims in the shooting have been identified and are expected to survive.

Antonia McReynolds, 37

Binnie Bryant, 29

Howard Phipps, 30

Jennifer Lewis, 28

Adasha Dejarnett, 28

