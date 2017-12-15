Victim’s Identified In Deadly Daviess County Crash

Kentucky State Police release the names of the victim’s involved in a two vehicle crash that left one man dead. Police say Donald J. Gibson was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 and died after crossing the center line for an unknown reason. Eric Norton, a driver for JR Express Inc. was traveling westbound on U.S. 60 when Gibson struck his tractor-trailer.

Norton was taken to Owensboro Health and is listed in critical condition. The Daviess COunty Coroner’s office pronounced Gibson dead on the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 60 near Kentucky 2830 East, Thursday night. The accident shut down U.S. 60 from the site of the crash to the Hancock County line for several hours. The investigation is on-going.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments