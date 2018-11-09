Victim’s Family Reacts To Sentence

“I think that justice was served,” says Aaron Jennings’ aunt, Melissa Buchanan.

Last month, it took a jury less than an hour to return a guilty verdict for Clarence Miller. Back in April 2017, Miller was kicked out of the Pony Gentleman’s Club in Evansville. Moments later, he was seen on surveillance video sneaking up behind the cars in the parking lot and firing into the crowd.

During the incident, Aaron Jennings of Sebree, Kentucky was shot and killed and a second person was seriously injured.

Miller was later caught in Chicago, where he was from, and sent back to Vanderburgh County in May 2017, just one month after the deadly shooting.

More than a year later, many of Aaron’s loved ones were in court to hear how long the man responsible for his death would spend behind bars.

“It was such a senseless act, you know there were no arguments. There was no, you know, Aaron had done something to him. None of that,” says Melissa Buchanan, Aaron Jennings’ aunt.

As part of their defense, Clarence Miller’s attorney argued that his upbringing led to his criminal life. Aaron’s family says that is no excuse.

“And he didn’t have a father figure and things like that, but Aaron didn’t have the easiest life growing up either, you know, his father wasn’t in the picture. His mom was a very young mother; she was a teen mom. I mean he had a lot of hardships in his life too, but it’s just a matter of what you do with your life,” says Buchanan.

His family says Aaron spent a lot of his time at the gym and wearing his favorite color. This is why pink t-shirts filled the courtroom.

Aaron’s family says despite grieving his loss, they are thankful they have each other.

“We’ve learned to realize that, you know, somethings just aren’t worth fighting over, and I think for most of us we try to make the most out of every day now just like he would have,” says Buchanan.

