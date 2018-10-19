Victims’ Bill Of Rights Causes Controversy

If passed, Kentucky’s version of Marsy’s Law would guarantee crime victims ten constitutional rights, but there is already controversy ahead of the vote. Just days ago a Kentucky judge said the question going on the ballot is misleading and too vague.

When a criminal is charged, they are given a list of rights that are protected under the United States Constitution. Although some victim advocates say, the rights of victims are often forgotten.

“Right now, victims do have statutory based rights where they can be heard in court and fill out a victim impacts statement and things like that, but the statutory level of victims rights are not really enforced or enforceable, and so that puts them at an unequal footing to the perpetrators of those crimes,” says Terri Crowe, victim advocate.

On election day, the Kentucky Legislature will ask voters the following question:

“Are you in favor of providing constitutional rights to victims of crime, including the right to be treated fairly with dignity and respect, and the right to be informed and to have a voice in the judicial process?”

Voting “yes” would change the state constitution giving victims rights like those accused of a crime.

“When we are the victim of a crime, that’s one of the most crucial things that’s taken from us is our sense of control over our own bodies or our own houses or our own property so giving victims rights back to them empowers them with a sense of control,” says Crowe.

Marsy’s Law would guarantee victims the right to be notified of proceedings of major developments in their case along with any changes to the offender’s custodial status.

“One of the biggest issues in victims and their families and parents being revictimized is not knowing what’s going on in court,” says Crowe.

The question will still appear on the ballot, but as of right now, the votes may not count. A judge has ruled that the question on November’s ballot is too vaguely word for the votes to be counted. Although, Kentucky State Senator Whitney Westerfield sponsored the bill and plans to take the case to the Kentucky Supreme Court to get the votes certified.

