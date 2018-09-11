Home Kentucky Victim with Multiple Gun Shot Wounds Prompts Investigation September 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Police are investigating an incident where an individual was found with multiple gun shot wounds in Owensboro.

On September 10th at 7:39PM, Owensboro Police Department responded to the 3200 Block of West 2nd Street on a report of a shooting. Police say when they arrived on the scene they located an adult male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888

Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

