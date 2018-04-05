Victim in State Hospital Drowning Identified

The man who died after his lawn mower went into a pond at the Evansville State Hospital grounds has been identified.

The coroner says 65-year-old Keith Lamb of Evansville was cutting the grass using an 800 pound zero turn mower when he lost control and the machine and slid into a pond on the property.

Hospital workers started their search after the man’s wife called his employer telling them her husband had not returned home from work at the usual time.

EPD says the mower lost traction near the water’s edge, slid into the water, pinning the man.

Officials have ruled his cause of death as drowning.

Previous Story:

Evansville police are investigating a death at the Evansville State Hospital grounds. The coroner’s office says the victim was found in a lake on the property Wednesday.

Evansville Police say it appears the man was using a riding lawn mower near the lake when he lost control. EPD also says the man was trapped under the machine in several feet of water for a long period of time before he was found.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s in Evansville where they later died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Authorities won’t release the victim’s identity until family members are notified

Comments

comments