Home Kentucky Victim of Owensboro Shooting Dies 10 Days After Incident September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro police say the victim in a shooting that occurred on West 2nd street on September 10th has died.

The victim, identified as Todd Raley, was found by police on the 3200 Block of West 2nd street after receiving reports of a shooting. Police say Raley suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

The suspect, Travon Anthony, turned himself into police on September 17th.

At the time of arrest, Anthony was facing multiple charges including assault and possession of a handgun by a felon among others.

The Attorney’s Office is now determining appropriate charges given Raley’s death.

Comments

comments