Victim in Owensboro Shooting Identified

Update:

The Daviess County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim shot in Owensboro. Police say 34-year-old Kevin White of Hopkinsville, KY died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrest has been made in this case.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Previous story:

Owensboro police are investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Police responded to a shots fired report at a home on West 8th Street and Maple. Police say they found a man shot dead in the home.

No arrests have been made and OPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Previous story:

