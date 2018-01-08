44News | Evansville, IN

Victim Identified in Taylor Avenue House Fire

January 8th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Authorities have released the name of the man who died in an Evansville house fire over the weekend. The Vanderburgh County Coroner reports 94-year-old Charles Jackson died in the fire.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 800 Block of Taylor Avenue. Crews found the victim inside.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine if the victim’s death is related to the fire or prior to it.

The fire department is still looking into a cause of the fire.

