Victim Identified in Jasper Football Field Accident

Authorities released the name of the victim involved in the Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium accident Monday morning. Officials say 62-year-old Earl W. Hulsman of Jasper died in the accident.

The second person involved in the accident was identified as 60-year-old Kurt D. Breshcer from Velpen, Indiana. Officials say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Jasper Police Department, Hulsman and Brescher were operating a piece of equipment in the field just after noon when that piece of equipment overturned. Officials believed that they were bringing the lift back down to the ground when, for unknown reasons, it tipped and fell from approximately 40 feet.

Hulsman was unresponsive and died from his injuries at Memorial Hospital.

