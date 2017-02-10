Victim Identified in Fatal Madisonville Fire

Madisonville police identify the man killed in an early morning fire.

Officials say 22-year-old Kevin Conrad junior died inside a storage shed. An autopsy revealed he died of smoke inhalation. Toxicology results are expected in the next few weeks. Crews were called to a fire at a storage shed just before 2AM in the 300 block of Corbley avenue.

Investigators believe the victim was living in the shed because they found an extension cable stretching from the house providing power to shed. Officials say the shed also appeared lived in.



