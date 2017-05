Home Indiana Victim Identified in Fatal Gibson County Crash May 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The victim in a fatal crash that happened Friday in Gibson County has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says 48-year-old Mark Reeder, of Ft. Wayne, was killed in that crash this past Friday.

Medics took him to Deaconess in Evansville, but Reeder died Sunday morning from head injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what led up to the accident.

