Victim Identified In Evansville Homicide

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says the man found dead inside an Evansville home Wednesday night is 27 year old Byron Lee Edwards Jr. An autopsy on Edwards is scheduled for Thursday night.

Police were called to the 200 block of Read Street around 7:30 Wednesday night. When they got there a family member told police he was checking on Edwards because no one had heard from him in a couple of days. The family member said when he got to the home he looked inside and could see blood on the bed sheets and in the bedroom. Police say they looked in the house and saw the same thing. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

