Victim Identified in Early Morning Shooting in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal Evansville shooting. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Cass Avenue on Monday around 2:00 a.m.

The victim is identified as 40-year-old Jamie Baker, of Evansville.

Evansville Police say Baker was walking with a man when the suspect shot and killed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the man who was with Baker was not hurt, and is being questioned as a witness.

Police are still searching for the suspect, but they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation.

If you have any information at this time, you are asked to call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

