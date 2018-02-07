44News | Evansville, IN

Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting At Oakland City Motel

Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting At Oakland City Motel

February 7th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The victim is identified in a deadly shooting at an Oakland City motel. The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. at the Diplomat Motel. The victim is 48-year-old Stephen Hess, who was the manager of this motel.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police continue to investigate what led to this shooting. The sheriff’s office says there are multiple witnesses also being questioned.

Around 8 a.m. this morning a 911 call came in reporting the shooting.

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms says when emergency crews arrived Hess was already dead.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time.

We have a crew at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

Previous Story
One person is dead and another is detained after a shooting at an Oakland City hotel. It happened Wednesday morning at the Diplomat Motel in Oakland City.

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms says one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.