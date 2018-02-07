Home Indiana Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting At Oakland City Motel February 7th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The victim is identified in a deadly shooting at an Oakland City motel. The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. at the Diplomat Motel. The victim is 48-year-old Stephen Hess, who was the manager of this motel.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland City Police continue to investigate what led to this shooting. The sheriff’s office says there are multiple witnesses also being questioned.

Around 8 a.m. this morning a 911 call came in reporting the shooting.

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms says when emergency crews arrived Hess was already dead.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time.

We have a crew at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms says one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

There’s no word on what led up to the shooting incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Oakland City Police & Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office continue investigating a fatal shooting at the Diplomat Hotel. 1 person is dead, no other details at the time — waiting for an update from Sheriff Bottoms. pic.twitter.com/1CUwYRcWsg — Lauren Leslie 44News (@LLeslie44News) February 7, 2018

BREAKING: VICTIM is Stephen Hess 48 years old he was the manager of the motel. — Lauren Leslie 44News (@LLeslie44News) February 7, 2018

