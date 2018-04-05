44News | Evansville, IN

Victim In Highway 41 Incident Identified

April 5th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The man found dead Wednesday morning along Highway 41 in Evansville has been identified as 61-year-old Dale Moore of Evansville. He died from blunt force trauma.

A truck driver apparently hit Moore while Moore was walking along the Highway near Virginia Street Tuesday night.

The driver called 9-1-1 and told dispatchers he thought he hit some debris in the road.

The next morning, Evansville Police were called to the area, after someone spotted Moore’s body in a ditch.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, and it does not appear he will face charges.

