Victim in Carmi Beating Dies in Evansville Hospital

The victim of a beating in Carmi has died. The Vanderburgh County coroner says Toby Sanders passed away earlier this week at an Evansville hospital from blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities believe Sanders was riding his bike with Harold Ivy attacked him and another man.

Right now Ivy is facing charges of aggravated battery and criminal damage to property for beating Sanders and another man.

The state’s attorney in White County is considering raising the charge against Ivy.

He remains in the White County Jail.

