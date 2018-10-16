Home Indiana Victim Assistance Program to Expand After Receiving Grant October 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Thanks to a federal grant, the Victim Assistance Program in Vanderburgh County is expanding. The money comes from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and its part of a program called the Victims of Crime Act Federal Grant.

Three advocates will be added to the Victim and Witness Assistance Unit of the Vanderburgh County Office.

The program provides criminal justice support, in-person emotional support, and referrals to partner services.

The office is currently staffed by three victim advocates and one program director. According to the Prosecutor’s office, more than 5,600 victims used the program. Officials hope to use the money to expand access to programs, hire more employees, and help more people in our area.

