VHS to Sell Cuddlegrams For Fundraiser For Valentine’s Day

Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is getting ready for Valentine’s Day. For the first time, VHS is selling cuddlegrams.

Cuddlegrams will only be delivered to businesses in Vanderburgh County or Newburgh.

It includes a small box of chocolates, a balloon, a personalized card, three red roses and best of all, a half-hour of cuddle time with a puppy, kitten or rabbit.

They start at $50 for a bunnygram, $75 for a kittengram and $100 for a puppygram. All proceeds will benefit VHS’s mission.

Payments are due at the time of the purchase.

