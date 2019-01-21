Home Indiana Evansville VHS Releases Report Detailing Community Impact in 2018 January 21st, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Humane Society has released figures and statistics demonstrating the impact the shelter had in the Tri-State in 2018.

According to the report, out of the 2,903 animals that were taken in last year, 2,111 of them were adopted. These animals ranged from dogs, cats, bunnies, pot-bellied pigs, and even hermit crabs.

The shelter reports that a total of 282 animals were euthanized and 21 animals passed away over the course of 2018. The report states that the 21 animals that died while in the shelter’s care passed away from natural causes, either from unforeseen medical issues or of age.

Of the 282 animals were euthanized, 163 were put down due to aggression, lack of socialization, or behavior problems. The other 119 were euthanized for severe health issues compromising quality of life. The shelter has seen a steady decrease in euthanasia numbers in the last decade, with the number being at 1,951 in 2009.

In more positive news, the report says that for the first time in its history the shelter did not have to euthanize any animals due to a lack of space. VHS says this is an astronomical achievement more than 60 years in the making.

Other accomplishments from 2018 include the 3,033 kids served through 43 Humane Education programs. VHS provides humane education to the public to tackle the community’s animal-related issues at the source. These programs are for people of all ages and cover topics such as pet ownership, dog bite prevention, and many others.

