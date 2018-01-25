VHS Releases 2017 Shelter Statistics

The Vanderburgh Humane Society has released its shelter numbers from 2017. 2,939 animals were sheltered at VHS.

About 78 percent of those were found in Vanderburgh County. About 2,203 were adopted.

11 of those adopted dogs were actually from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Through a partnership with River Kitty Cat Cafe, more than 50 cats were adopted.

Unfortunately, 331 were euthanized or died due to severe, life-threatening diseases. However, VHS reports its euthanasia rates have dramatically decreased since 2008.

