VHS Offering Low-Cost Vaccines for Tri-State Pets

For ten years the Vanderburgh County Humane Society has been committed to providing low cost vaccines to pets in the Tri-State.

Nearly every Saturday VHS provides a low-cost vaccine clinic on a first come, first served basis. Now officials are introducing a free vaccines and testing to those who qualify. This coincides with their Well Pets program that’s held the first Saturday of the month.

VHS leaders say the goal is educate more owners in the Tri-State about keeping their pets healthy.

The low-cost vaccine clinic is every Saturday from 8 p.m. to Noon. The next Well Pets program will be held this Sat. June 2nd, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about what is offered at the low-cost clinic click here.

Comments

comments