VHS Offering Christmas Delivery of Adopted Pets

Volunteers with Vanderburgh Humane Society are helping out Santa Claus this year with some of his deliveries.

The humane society will deliver adopted pets to their new homes on either Christmas Eve or Christmas morning for just $50.

Volunteers are offering to deliver adopted pets from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Christmas Eve, 8:00AM to 10:00AM Christmas day, or 10:00AM to 12:00PM Christmas Day. Only animals who have been spayed or neutered may leave the building.

These deliveries apply to dogs, cats, and rabbits adopted between December 18th and December 22nd. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12:00PM to 6:00PM. The shelter will be closed to the public on Thursday, December 20th.

Payment can be made using cash, Visa, Mastercard, or Discover. Deliveries are valid for Vanderburgh County and Newburgh.

Click here to see all of the available animals up for adoption at the shelter.

Comments

comments