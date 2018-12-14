Home Indiana Evansville VHS to Offer Reduced Pet Adoption Fees Saturday December 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The movie Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer brought us the Island of Misfit Toys. Now the Vanderburgh Humane Society is using a play on words to find a new home for more than 300 misfit pets

The shelter is launching its Island of Misfit Pets event Saturday and all pet adoption fees are 50 percent off. The fees include a microchip, vaccinations and the costs of spaying or neutering. Below are the fees for the event:

Adult cats – $20

Declawed cats – $30

Kittens under 6 months – $30

VHS employees say aside from finding a home for so many animals they’re excited to help more animals in need.

VHS development coordinator Amanda Coburn says: “There are always just as many coming out the back door as there are leaving out the front door, sometimes more. So it’s important that we kind of keep the flow of animals going out the front door getting adopted. And this time of year it’s nice because if we can clear a lot of space at one time, it really helps us kind of take a breather, get some deep cleaning done, get to other things that we haven’t been able to get to, and just start fresh in the new year.”

She says they expect animals to be adopted quickly during this event.

So they recommend visiting VHS as early as you can to find the perfect pet.

Adoption hours are from 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

