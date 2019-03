The Vanderburgh Humane Society is launching its newest pilot program called ‘Mutt’s Morning Out’.

The program aims to give large, high energy dogs a break from the kennel by allowing members of the general public to take them ‘out on the town’ for a couple of hours.

MMO will be offered Tuesday through Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the VHS’ front entrance. Dogs can leave the premises but must be returned by noon.

VHS will provide a list of locations to take dogs on outings.

Comments

comments