VHS Collecting Shoes For Holiday Fundraiser

One animal shelter is creating a unique holiday fundraiser to help local animals. The Vanderburgh Humane society is asking the community to donate their new or gently-used shoes.

Shoes will be collected Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any size, type, and season of shoes are being accepted. The shoes must be donated in pairs and cannot be broken or missing pieces.

The VHS is partnering with the organization Funds20rgs to put on this fundraiser.

These shoes will be shipped to micro-enterprises in 25 developing countries where they are cleaned, repaired, and resold.

The overall goal is 100 bags of donated shoes and 10 bags have already been collected. Once the shoe drive ends, the VHS will be paid per pound.

Shoes will be collected through January 2nd.

If you want to collect shoes on behalf of the VHS, you can call Amanda Coburn, Development Coordinator, at a.coburn@vhslifesaver.org, or call 812-426-2563 ext. 218.

