The Vanderburgh Humane Society hopes you emptying your closets can help local animals.

VHS is collecting gently used and new shoes for its annual holiday fundraiser.

You can drop them off from now through January 2nd at the Humane Society from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They’re taking any size, type and season of shoes as long as they’re gently used or new.

The shoes are then shipped to developing countries where they are resold.

