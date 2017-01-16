VHS Celebrates 60 Years Of Service

The Vanderburgh Humane Society celebrates 60 years this month. Since 1957, VHS has been serving the tri-state as an organization that helps protect animals.

Over 60 years, they have taken in more than 3,000 animals. This year, the shelter also celebrates the 10th anniversary of its low-cost spay and neuter clinic. More than 58,000 animals have been helped since that phase of the clinic opened in 2007.

VHS is planning an Ice Cream social to celebrate its 60-years in Vanderburgh County. It will be Saturday, June 24th at the shelter and will be free and open to the public.

In 2016, VHS euthanized about 404 animals (34 animals died of natural causes), 227 animals have been transferred out to other facilities and 25 dogs were treated for heartworms. 496 animals benefited from foster care.

For more information, visit VHS Life Saver.

