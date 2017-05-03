VHS Announces “Walking for Dreams” Fundraiser

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is retiring one event and replacing it with a new one.

The annual Fido Walk and Fun Fest will be replaced with the Walking for Dreams event.

It’s set for May 21st and will serve as a fundraiser for the humane society.

Registration begins at 1pm on the Evansville riverfront and the event will include a pet-friendly walk, food vendors and sponsor booths.

All the money raised will pay for vaccines, tests and treatment for homeless animals at VHS.

