VHS Alters Feral Cats for World Spay and Neuter Day

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is highlighting World Spay and Neuter Day by performing nearly fifty surgeries on community feral cats.

Millions of homeless pets around the world are euthanized each day due to overpopulation. According to the Humane Society of the United States, those deaths could be avoided.

VHS completed 47 free surgeries Tuesday morning. Half of those were covered by vouchers. The rest are funded through donations.

Experts say this is the only way to reduce the number of cats living outside. Simply rounding up and destroying the animals will not work.

VHS Spokesperson Amanda Coburn says, “If you round up all of these cats and just euthanize them, which was the practice for many years, more cats are just going to move in and use those resources. So what you need to do is fix those cats so they can stay there and maintain their territory, and other cats won’t move in. It’s called the vacuum effect.”

Since the clinic opened in 2007, VHS has altered more than 58,000 animals thus preventing hundreds of thousands of unwanted litters.

If you’d like to donate, visit http://www.vhslifesaver.org/help/donations.html

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter.



