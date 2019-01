Authorities have arrested John Burghardt, 70, in connection to the shooting at the VFW earlier this month.

Burghardt was taken into custody 3:38 Wednesday afternoon.

He’s accused of shooting Paul Glover at the VFW during bingo night.

Burghardt faces charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, and attempted murder.

He is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

