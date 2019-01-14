Home Indiana VFW Shooter Tackled by Witnesses; One Man Details the Incident January 14th, 2019 Amanda Porter Indiana

People in Evansville were able to think fast over the weekend after a night of bingo turned violent.

Authorities say a bystander tackled the alleged shooter while other people jumped in to help at a local VFW post.

Dozens of families were at the VFW Post 11-14 in Evansville for bingo night Sunday when a man allegedly started shooting.

Paul Ellington and his family sprang into action protecting themselves, and others from the alleged gunman 70 year-old John Burghardt who reportedly shot a man identified as Paul Glover.

Authorities say Glover was not the intended target.

“I went toward the door, and started telling people to get out. “It’s an active shooter, get out, get out, get out,”” says Paul Ellington.

Evansville Police responded to the VFW Post 11-14 on Wabash Avenue after reports of a shooter during the posts’ bingo night finding the suspect John Burghardt already on the ground.

“Someone said ‘there he is!’ And I seen him walking toward my cousin, and so I started going towards him,” says Ellington.

“And about that time, he tried to take shots at her, squeezing the trigger a couple of times, but it didn’t go off. The second time it did go off. And then she hit him with a grill brush, and knocked him backwards, but I came over the top of her and secured him. And my son, Lucas, he and Robin pulled the gun from his hands.”

Police say the situation could have been much worse.

“His intent was to hurt people who stopped him from getting to the person that he was actually there to confront,” says Evansville Police Sergeant Jason Cullum.

“I heard that we was fired some time ago, and held grudge against that. And them something had happened earlier that day, and I heard he was here all day drinking,” says Ellington.

Witnesses say Burghardt tried shooting multiple people, but only Paul Glover was hit.

Right now authorities are working to learn the exact motive.

“He had extra bullets, and everything with him so it may not have just been the one guy he was after,” says Ellington.

Cullum says, “we found two lives rounds in the cylinder where the firing pin had struck the casing, but for some reason the gun didn’t discharge. Both times he did that he was pointing the gun at somebody so we are fortunate on a couple different fronts.”

Police say Glover should be all right. Burghardt is recovering at an area hospital, but will face charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder.

Comments

comments