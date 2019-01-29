VFW Shooter Facing Attempted Murder, Battery Charges

An Evansville man accused of shooting someone during bingo at a local VFW appears in court to hear the charges against him. Burghardt is facing charges of attempted murder, battery, and intimidation.

John Burghardt was arrested earlier this month for shooting Paul Glover in the abdomen. According to witnesses, Burghardt got into some sort of verbal fight and was asked to leave. Burghardt returned back with a gun and shot Glover.

Witnesses held Burghardt down until police arrived. He was taken to the hospital and later taken into custody on a $10 million bond.

Burghardt’s bond was lowered to $1 million. He is due back in court next month.

