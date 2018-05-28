Home Indiana Evansville Veterans Remembered and Honored at Locust Hill Cemetery May 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

In Evansville, a special ceremony was held at Locust Hill Cemetery near the gravesite of James Bethel Gresham. Gresham is known as one of the first American men to die in World War I and just one of several who gave their lives in the name of our freedom.

Vietnam War Veteran E. Russel Jones says, “It’s a time set aside, and it came from General Logan who was the commander and chief of the Grand Army of the Republic. And it started about three years after the Civil War ended. They put flowers of springtime to keep the memory of those who have given their last full measure of devotion to God and their country.”

DAV Chapter 7 Vice Commander Paul DuPont says, “It’s an appreciation of what the soldiers accomplished. Not just necessarily the ones who died in wars, but the ones that went on and served and became good citizens, and are active in their community now.”

“What we enjoy is not free. It costs sometimes life. In my case, it was just blood. But it still costs somebody something. I respect every one of them that wore the uniform. They’ve done their duty. Some died because of wounds received. Some died a long time after because of wounds they received,” says Jones.

“We should never forget the soldiers that are fighting and dying for our country,” says DuPont.

