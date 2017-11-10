44News | Evansville, IN

Veterans History Project Collects, Preserves First-Hand Accounts of Wartime Vets

November 10th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Veterans History Project is a way to collect and preserve first-hand accounts of U.S. wartime veterans by recording their stories. This week at the Evansville VA Health Care Center women took center stage, sharing a different perspective on war.

In 2007, Susan Grimm served in Iraq as a nurse. She says her experience was life-changing.

Susan Grimm said, “I was seeing things that were so extreme that text books had no way of demonstrating it to you.”

These stories are recorded to be shared with the Library of Congress for the public to hear.

To learn about this effort, visit Veterans History Project.

