Veterans Headed to Washington D.C. For Honor Flight

The EVV Eight Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is set for this Saturday. Thursday night those who will be aboard the flight were part of a special dinner.

They gathered at the Evansville Coliseum with special guest Congressman Dr. Larry Bucshon. Honor Flight is a nonprofit that gives veterans a chance to visit the memorials in Washington D.C. That is dedicated to them and the wars they fought in.

Those getting ready for this weekend’s flight explained how the support they get from our community goes a long way in getting ready for such a special trip.

Jim Clem says, “To be able to see the memorials, Arlington Cemetery, all the war memorials that’ll be exciting and to be with this group here. There’s 85 of us going I think, veterans. Cherish the freedom of this country.

Nancy Clem says, “There’s no other country in the world that can compare with the freedoms we have here and I think the military is a good part of that.”

44news anchor Lauren Leslie will make the journey with the honor flight during the organization’s November trip.

