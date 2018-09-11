Veterans Head Out For Honor Flight

As the nation reflects on the fallen heroes who lost their lives 17 years ago today, tri-state veterans are visiting the nation’s capitol.

Owensboro had a ceremony to send off a group of veterans to Washington, D.C. Sheriff Keith Cain says this is his twelfth honor flight. The initiative started nearly ten years ago and has grown ever since.

“These individuals gave their very best of themselves when they were in the prime of their youth. They went off, traveled halfway around the world to lay down their life for people they didn’t even know,” says Sheriff Cain.

The veterans will get the chance to see the memorials built in their honor, and they will have the opportunity to visit Arlington National Cemetery to remember those who died while serving.

“Seeing all of the people that’s laid to rest there. That means a whole lot to me,” says veteran Joe Millay. Community members say this is a way to serve the brave men and women who fought for our freedom.

“It’s just our way of saying thanks to these hometown heroes that have given so much and asked so very little. You know, I’m a firm believer that we owe these gentlemen and ladies a debt of gratitude that we could never adequately repay, but that doesn’t negate the fact that we shouldn’t try to do so every day,” says Sheriff Cain.

Their efforts are already paying off.

“I’m so proud to be honored here with this group,” says veteran Carl Hawes.

The veterans say leaving on patriots day makes this journey even more special.

“It’s just the sacrifice all those people gave especially at Pennsylvania, they knew what they were doing they knew they were going to die and all the firefighters just charged into the building,” says Millay.

