Veterans Group Urges Indiana Senator To Support Gorsuch

A veterans groups is launching a new online ad to urge Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly and others to support President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The ads are targeting Democratic Senators in six states (Colorado, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia).

Sen. Donnelly is under pressure from Indiana constituents, state-elected officials, and attorneys to support Gorsuch. Donnelly is up for re-election in 2018.

The group Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) claims that confirming Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is the responsible thing to do. Since Trump’s announced Gorsuch as the nominee, the CVA has led an effort to pressure the Senate in supporting Gorsuch’s confirmation.

