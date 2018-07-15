Veterans Connect Through First Dog Tags In Kayaks Event

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana, Vet Center, and Scales Lake have partnered to host the first annual “Dog Tags In Kayaks” kayaking event.

It was an opportunity for veterans to find support from each other and have fun.

Josh Jones, veteran says, “I think the real thing and the whole reason this thing kind of broke off was because twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide.”

The event encouraged veterans and their families to attend a day of fellowship, kayaking, archery, corn hole and other family activities such as swimming, inflatables and face painting.

“We wanted to reach the people that had been in their house for two weeks, locked up, depressed, haven’t taken a shower in three days. Those are the people that are having the bad thoughts and struggling,” says Jones. “We just wanted to get out and get in a positive momentum and be a good, active part of this community.”

Many veterans often find it hard coming home after deployment, but Dog Tags in Kayaks was a chance to help veterans cope and connect in nature.

Melissa West, veteran, says as a female veteran she is glad to have the support that also includes her family.

“When things like this happen and we come together as a community and you get to see other veterans and talk to them and they kind of mentor you and help you and it helps you know,” says West. “You can ease your way back into normal life I guess you can say.”

The veterans say the biggest thing to help support someone is to reach out.

“Even if it’s just kayaking here, or fishing there or you know whatever. Just to get them out of their house,” says Jones. “We love you brother, sister, you know what I mean. We care about you, you’re not alone and you’re not forgotten. We love you and care about you.”

The veterans hope to host more events like this in the future.

