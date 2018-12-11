Home Indiana Evansville Veterans Center to Receive New Bike Rack from Ivy Tech Students December 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Students at Ivy Tech are putting their skills to the test with a project that goes beyond the classroom.

The Ivy Tech Welding Department is working to complete a bike rack for the Veterans Center.

Five students from the department have been working on the project for the last three weeks and they are now putting the final touches.

The class has done other projects that help others such as creating an electric wheelchair to help a fellow student stand.

The bike rack project came about when a student from Human Services says she overheard the Veterans Center was in need of one. Once she brought the idea to the Welding Department, students acted quick and began their work.

After weeks of work, students say the bike rack will be finished by the end of the week.

The Veterans Center says it will paint the rack and that it will be used by veterans to ensure their bikes stay safe at the facility.

