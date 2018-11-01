Veterans Attend Meet and Greet Ahead of Honor Flight Trip

Tri-state veterans packed the Coliseum in downtown Evansville ahead of Honor Flight taking off Saturday.

Veterans and their guardians gathered together to get to know one another at the meet and greet.

On Saturday, 85 veterans will board a plane headed to washington d-c to visit the memorials dedicated to them. Veterans say they’re experiencing many emotions leading up to the flight.

Of the 85 veterans flying to Washington Saturday most served in the Korean War. Five World War II veterans and two Vietnam veterans are also flying on EVV 9.

Also, for the first time, 44News will be joining the Honor Flight. The plane takes off at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and will return around 7:30 p.m. for the welcome home parade.

Everyone in the community is invited to welcome the vets back to the Tri-State.

