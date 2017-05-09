Veterans Attend Honor Flight In Owensboro

Patriots from generations past and who served in three wars gathered in Owensboro for a special Honor Flight. The Honor Flight took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Owensboro Sports Center.

Amongst the attendees were five World War II veterans as well as many Korean War and Vietnam who present for the Honor Flight. Former Miss America Heather French Henry was there and took a flight of her own as guardian.

Those who attended Tuesday’s flight say it is an experience they’ll never forget.

Those taking part in the Honor Flight will return to settle Memorial Church Thursday at 1 p.m.

