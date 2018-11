Saturday morning Tri-State veterans will head off for the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

This trip gives them a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit the war memorials that were built in honor of the battles they fought in.

44News anchor Lauren Leslie will join these men and women on their trip to the nation’s capital.

The group will return to Evansville Regional Airport Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for a welcome home parade.

Comments

comments