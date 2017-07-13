Veteran Sets Up GoFundMe for Evansville’s ‘Flag Guy’

A local veteran sets up a GoFundMe to help popular ‘Flag Guy’ Billy Stewart.

Army vet Isaac Montgomery saw our story on Stewart air on Memorial Day. He thought what Stewart was doing was so special to him, he decided to start a GoFundMe page for Stewart.

Montgomery hopes to raise $10,000 to let him know the community supports and appreciates him.

“I’m thankful for what you do and I want to let you know that you are, people who think about you all the time,” said Montgomery. “And love what you do.”

We tried to find Stewart to let him know what Montgomery is doing for him, but he was not on Riverside Drive.

To contribute to the GoFundMe click here.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments