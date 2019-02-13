Veteran Medical Records Accessible Through Health App

Military veterans treated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will soon be able to access their medical records on the iPhone Health Records app.

Its the latest major collaboration between Apple and Veteran Health Administration hospitals, and a sign of the company’s growing interest in electronic health records.

Veterans will be able to view a snapshot of records pertaining to allergies, immunizations, test results and much more. The device will automatically receive updated health record information within 24 hours.

The app is set to launch this summer.

