Home Indiana Veteran And Former Lux Motors Owners Under Investigation For Defrauding The VA December 19th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The former owner of Lux Motors in Evansville and a local veteran are facing charges of conspiracy and fraud against the Department of Veteran Affairs.

Christopher Frizzell pleaded not guilty to all six charges this afternoon.

Frizzell and the former owner of Lux Motors on Green River road are accused of defrauding the VA of $50,000.

Investigators believe Frizzell may have collected money from Lux Motors while he was getting money from the VA.

Christopher Frizzell was a member of the Indiana National Guard, but today he faced a judge in Vanderburgh county to enter a plea.

In June 2013 Frizzell reportedly applied for individual employability through the V, and that same month that IU was approved.

IU is for veterans who can’t work because of service-connected disabilities.

An investigation into Frizzell and the former owner of Lux Motors started after an anonymous complaint alleged Frizzell may be hiding income he received from working at Lux Motors.

Frizzell bonded out of jail Monday, but still has to face questions and several charges.

While Frizzell was leaving court I said, “I’m wondering if you have any comment on the charges against you?”

He didn’t have an answer, but records show investigators have found checks written from Lux Motors to Frizzell and his wife Michelle January 2013 to late June 2016.

Though Michelle acknowledges one check was written in her name for hours worked at lux motors, she says it never happened again.

Investigators say Frizzell admitted to endorsing checks written in Michelle’s name, and depositing the money into his account.

,

Frizzell also allegedly admitted he did this to keep the VA from finding out that he was also receiving checks from Lux Motors, and collecting disability benefits at the same time.

According to court documents, former Lux Motors owner David Nuehoff told a bookkeeper to write payroll checks to Michelle Frizzell instead of Christopher because he couldn’t receive a 10-99.

Frizzell and Nuehoff are facing six charges including theft, welfare fraud, corrupt business influence, and three counts of conspiracy.

Right now Frizzell is out on bond, but is expected back in court February 25th at 9 A.M.

Comments

comments