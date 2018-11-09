Home Indiana Evansville Veteran Father Reunties with Daughter During School Assembly November 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A Veterans Day assembly includes a special moment for one EVSC student. Captain Ryan Marzec is a marine corps combat engineer officer who has been serving in Afghanistan for the last nine months.

Wednesday, he surprised his daughter Elliana at Scott Elementary School’s Veterans Day program. Marzec says while technology helped him stay in touch while he was away it’s not the same as being there in person.

Cpt. Ryan Marzec says, “It’s one thing with all the technology today. You see videos a lot. I was able to Skype in when my daughter was born. But nothing compares to the emotion and the connect when I physically finally got to touch her, and hold her, and kiss her and just to see how beautiful the glow in her eyes is.”

Marzec is spending the next month on separation leave from the Marine Corps, and then will return to his job at Toyota.

Comments

comments