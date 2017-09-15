Home Indiana Evansville Veteran Escorts Hold Ceremony at Four Freedoms Monument September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A special escort made its way through the Evansville area Friday morning. Several veterans groups, including Rolling Thunder Chapter Six made a stop in Evansville on its way to Missouri.

The groups met at the Four Freedoms Monument for a short ceremony with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke as guest speaker. Veterans say there are grateful for the community support and appreciation.

“To go through this community and to see the welcome that was laid out for us and the reception that we’ve received and to be able to come down here next to the river and to talk about what’s going on has just been a real awesome pleasure for all of us,” said Micael Lundy, President of the Missouri National Veterans.

The veterans groups are escorting the American and Pow Mia flags to their new home in Missouri. The flags flew over the Vietnam Memorial in Washington.



